2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 18 game as playoffs approach

Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, January 4th, 1:00 PM ET

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot to play for on Sunday, as they could still clinch the no. 1 overall playoff seed, but they still have not officially clinched the AFC South as of yet, as the Houston Texans have made a late-season push and are in a spot to play spoiler.

The Tennessee Titans shouldn’t be too tough of an opponent for the Jaguars, as Jacksonville has really hit their stride in recent weeks, and Trevor Lawrence has played some nice football lately.

Obviously, the Titans are still a couple of years away from getting to where the Jaguars currently are, but rookie QB Cam Ward has shown flashes in recent weeks and is slowly carving out a very encouraging rookie season. While the Titans do have something to look forward to in the offseason, the Jaguars are going to take care of business here and finish the year with an insane 13-4 record.

Prediction: Jaguars win 31-20

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans

Sunday, January 4th, 1:00 PM ET

The Indianapolis Colts have been a tragic, but fun story this year, as they were once 7-1 and atop the AFC, and it seemed like they were going to run away with the AFC South title and earn a top seed in the conference.

However, Daniel Jones tore his Achilles, and the Colts decided that the best option was Philip Rivers, and he actually played quite well for them. Indy is out of the playoffs, though, and the only thing they can really do here is play spoiler against the Texans, but that won’t happen.

Houston still has some playoff seeding to play for and have a top-notch defense that should make life extremely difficult for the Colts’ offense. The Texans should be able to blowout the Indianapolis Colts in this Week 18 matchup.

Prediction: Texans win 30-13