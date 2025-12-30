2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 18 game as playoffs approach

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, January 4th, 4:25 PM ET

The Los Angeles Rams should be playing for playoff seeding, and they’ve really had a nice season here in 2025. Matthew Stafford should still end up winning the MVP award, which would be his first and perhaps another addition to a potential Hall of Fame resume.

Let’s be honest here - the Arizona Cardinals are probably going to get blown out, as their season has gone off the rails after a solid 2-0 start. Kyler Murray hasn’t played in months, and while Jacoby Brissett has been fine, just about nothing has worked for Jonathan Gannon’s team, and it feels like Gannon has one foot out the door.

LA isn’t going to do anything fancy here and might honestly take it easy to not run the risk of a major injury while also still having some playoff seeding in mind.

This should be a double-digit win for the Rams, as they have their eyes set on something bigger.

Prediction: Rams win 30-14

Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots

Sunday, January 4th, 4:25 PM ET

The New England Patriots can still earn the top playoff seed in the AFC, but with Justin Herbert set to not play against the Denver Broncos, the Broncos are probably going to be able to take care of business. The Pats still have the no. 2 or no. 3 seed to play for, so they’ll come out and try to win this game.

Drake Maye is going to get some MVP votes this year and might be able to win the award if we have a bit of a shocking vote. The Pats have been a well-rounded team all year, but some have taken note of their ultra-soft schedule, which is something to take note of, as the playoffs are a different animal.

The Patriots will win this game and cap off a wonderful regular season that not a lot of people thought was coming.

Prediction: Patriots win 28-17