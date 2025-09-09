2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 2 game

Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) @ Kansas City Chiefs (0-1)

Sunday, September 14, 4:25 PM ET

It’s only Week 2, and we have already gotten some incredible matchups early on this season. In Week 1, it was the Buffalo Bills hosting the Baltimore Ravens in what could end up being a preview of the AFC Championship Game.

In Week 2, we’re getting a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs looked a lot like what we’ve come to expect out of them in recent years offensively in Week 1, but they have to be extremely disappointed with how badly their defense struggled against the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite that, the Chiefs were in the game late and had a chance to pull a rabbit out of their hats, but they couldn’t do it.

You don’t see that team losing one-score games very often.

The Eagles got a win in Week 1 but they were not overly impressive against the Cowboys. Either that, or the Cowboys were much more impressive than anyone expected. Still, the Eagles have so many ways they can win games and they proved that against Dallas. Jalen Hurts isn’t afraid to sling the ball around if he needs to, but he took matters into his own hands as a runner against Dallas.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman clearly wasn’t thrilled about how his pass rush looked in that game, so he brought in veteran Za’Darius Smith to fortify the group and add a veteran presence. As long as Jalen Carter isn’t spitting on Patrick Mahomes, we should see a much better Eagles defense here in Week 2. I think they’ll spoil the Chiefs’ home opener.

Despite losing in Week 1, Kansas City is opening as a bit of a surprise 1.5-point favorite.

Prediction: Eagles win 27-26