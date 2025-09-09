2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 2 game

Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) @ Las Vegas Raiders (1-0)

Monday, September 15, 10:00 PM ET

Few quarterbacks were as impressive in Week 1 as Justin Herbert of the Chargers, but Geno Smith was slinging the ball around for the Raiders in his debut with the team as well.

In this nightcap on a Monday night doubleheader, we get a second consecutive AFC West matchup for the Los Angeles Chargers, who beat the Chiefs in Brazil in Week 1. The Raiders went on the road to New England and gutted out a win against the Patriots, maybe showing a bit better defensively than anyone (myself included) expected to start the year.

If Justin Herbert plays even close to the level we saw against the Chiefs on a consistent basis, the Chargers are going to be difficult to beat. He was laser-focused in that game, as dialed in as we’ve ever seen him, and he was spreading the ball around flawlessly to all of his different receivers. The Chargers were obviously known last year for running the ball effectively, but Herbert took matters into his own hands last week and shredded that Kansas City defense.

The Raiders are going to have to get after him early in order to keep this game tight going into the second half. As well as the Chargers played in Week 1, they’re only favored on the road here by three points. It seems like the oddsmakers were rather impressed with Geno Smith’s passing performance, but the health of Brock Bowers will be something to watch this week.

Both teams threw the ball a ton in Week 1, and we could see this game really emphasize the two first-round running backs on the ground. I like the Chargers here, but don’t be surprised if Geno Smith can pull a rabbit out of his hat.

Prediction: Chargers win 24-21