2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 2 game

Los Angeles Rams (1-0) @ Tennessee Titans (0-1)

Sunday, September 14, 1:00 PM ET

Week 2 represents the home debut of Tennessee Titans #1 overall pick Cam Ward, who showed some serious guts and moxie in his first start of the season against the Denver Broncos. Although the results were not there, Ward was let down in a big way by some of his teammates dropping passes, including his top receiver Calvin Ridley.

Ridley, in particular, couldn’t get open at all against Pat Surtain (but nobody really can) and when he did get the chance to make plays, the ball hit the ground because he dropped it.

Ward is going to have to go back to the well yet again and go up against a Los Angeles Rams defense that once again has some serious teeth on the defensive front. The Broncos got to Ward six times this past week, and he’ll feel the pressure once again with a Rams defense that got 7 QB hits and 3 sacks on CJ Stroud this past week.

The Rams didn’t have the most efficient offensive operation against the Houston Texans, scoring just 14 points, but they made enough plays when it mattered. After getting the first week jitters out of the way, I’m expecting a much more efficient look from Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense in Week 2, especially getting Davante Adams more involved.

The rams are 6.5-point favorites on the road early on in the week, and while the Titans gave a valiant effort against a Broncos team that made the playoffs last year, things could get ugly for them at home if they aren’t gifted a bunch of extra possessions like they were by the Broncos.

Prediction: Rams win 31-17