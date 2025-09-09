2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 2 game

Buffalo Bills (1-0) @ New York Jets (0-1)

Sunday, September 14, 1:00 PM ET

Who would have thought that the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets would be involved in the two most entertaining shootout games of Week 1 this season?

The New York Jets lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they gave it a heck of an effort. It took a great play by Jalen Ramsey busting up a pass intended for Garrett Wilson late in the game to end the comeback bid by Justin Fields and the Jets, and now we’ll all watch this Jets team with great interest going forward.

Fields was extremely effective as both a passer and runner, leading the Jets to 30-plus points right out of the gates, but that Jets defense struggled to stop Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. And with that in mind, how are they going to stop this Buffalo Bills offense?

The Bills were down double-digits at home this past week against the Baltimore Ravens, of all teams. After looking like they couldn’t stop a nosebleed for the first three-plus quarters of the game, the Bills all of a sudden got a couple of clutch defensive stops late and erased a double-digit deficit to come back and win. And that kind of win can spark some serious momentum for a team like this.

It’s hard to see the Bills losing many games, especially when there’s a talent discrepancy like this one. They’re pretty substantial 7-point favorites on the road against the Jets, and even if this one gets to another shootout, I don’t see any way the Jets are making enough plays to beat Buffalo.

Prediction: Bills win 34-23