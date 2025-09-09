2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 2 game

Seattle Seahawks (0-1) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

Sunday, September 14, 1:00 PM ET

A couple of teams with new quarterbacks this year going at it again as the Pittsburgh Steelers look to follow up their Week 1 shootout win against the Jets. The Seahawks, meanwhile, are trying to avoid an ugly 0-2 start with one of the most brutal scenarios you can ask for.

West coast teams typically struggle traveling to the East coast to play early window games. It’s not an exact science, but you can look through the years, especially early in the season. This is tough for teams to do. And the Seahawks did not look nearly good enough in Week 1 to give them the benefit of the doubt that they can make something weird happen on the road against the Steelers.

The Sam Darnold era is off to a rocky start, and he’s going to have to return to the form we saw in Minnesota last year rather quickly, or Seattle is going to have big problems on their hands. Especially with every other NFC West team winning in Week 1, this is an important bounce-back game.

Vegas is thinking the Seahawks are possibly going to be able to pull it off. The Steelers are just 2.5-point favorites at home after Week 1, which seems wildly low. After watching Aaron Rodgers throw four touchdowns in a vintage performance for his Steelers debut, the Steelers showed a level of offensive output that could bring this team back into the AFC North discussion.

I think they’re going to easily cover those 2.5 points, but maybe the oddsmakers are seeing something we all didn’t.

Prediction: Steelers win 27-18