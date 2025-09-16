2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 3 game

Week 3 of the 2025 NFL Season is already upon us. Let's unveil our latest picks and score predictions for the week ahead. It's actually insane that Week 3 is here, but the NFL season always seems to go by too quickly.

There are definitely going to be some blowouts this year, but there will surely also be some extremely close games, as there always are in the NFL. Slowly but surely, as the weeks go on, the playoff picture will come into view.

The good and the bad teams will begin to separate themselves, and we'll get a clearer picture of how things shake out when it's the end of the season. Let's get into our NFL picks and score predictions for Week 3 of the 2025 NFL Season.

NFL picks and score predictions for Week 3 games

Thursday, September 18th

Miami @ Buffalo, 8:15 PM

Oh boy. Could this be when things truly go off the rails for the Miami Dolphins? Now 0-2 on the season, the Dolphins are heading toward a very interesting NFL trade deadline, and you figure that if the team can get on the winning track beginning in Week 3, things could really get bad.

The Buffalo Bills have owned the AFC East for years, and this is going to be more of the same. Josh Allen wasn’t exactly lighting the world on fire in Week 2, and Tua Tagovailoa was actually quite sharp for the Dolphins, but this is going to be a huge Bills’ win and move them to 3-0 on the season.

Bills win 34-7

Sunday, September 21st

Green Bay @ Cleveland, 1:00 PM

The Green Bay Packers are going to start 3-0 on the season and will beat the Cleveland Browns, but the Browns do have the roster talent to hang around for a little bit. This is going to be the name of the game for Cleveland this year.

Furthermore, the Packers appear to be a juggernaut and QB Jordan Love has played quite well thus far. I would be shocked if the Browns notched the upset here. Green Bay wins by double-digits and keeps their foot on the gas through three games in 2025.

Packers win 27-13