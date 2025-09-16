2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 3 game

Sunday, September 21st

Pittsburgh @ New England, 1:00 PM

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots had polar-opposite games in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL Season. The Steelers’ offense sputtered, and they lost their home opener to Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks, an average team.

On the other hand, Drake Maye and the Patriots won a high-scoring affair against the Miami Dolphins. I do worry a bit with the Pats’ defense, as they have not been sharp thus far. Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers’ offense might be able to move the ball at will.

On the other hand, the Steelers’ defense hasn’t been great, either, so this could be a high-scoring affair. I do trust Rodgers and the Steelers more to get this thing done and close it out in the end, so give me the Steelers in Week 3 to improve to 2-1.

Steelers win 28-27

Los Angeles (N) @ Philadelphia, 1:00 PM

In a rematch of the NFC Divisional Round in 2024, the Los Angeles Rams hope to get a little bit of revenge against the Philadelphia Eagles. If you ask me, the Rams are going to be better than they were last year, and I do expect a Super Bowl regression from Philly at some point.

Jalen Hurts just hasn’t been that good, and the Eagles are a team that sometimes relies too much on their talent. With an elite team and elite coaching staff coming to town, Philly will have to be at their best.

I would give the QB and coaching advantage to LA in this one, believe it or not. Sure, this game is in Philadelphia, so that is going to keep things close, but the Rams are going to scrape by here in Week 3 and improve to 3-0 on the season. Philly loses their first game of 2025 and first game in quite some time.

Rams win 24-21