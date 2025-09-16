2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 3 game

Sunday, September 21st

New York (A) @ Tampa Bay, 1:00 PM

After a brutal loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, the New York Jets head to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers. Tampa is one of two Monday Night Football games here in Week 2, and regardless of how that game ends, the Bucs are going to take it to the New York Jets.

Many people had wondered if the Jets could be something after their shootout loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that seems to be more of a Week 1 mirage than anything. Justin Fields is a bad quarterback, and this coaching staff is in year one, so this franchise is going to struggle for a majority of the 2025 NFL Season.

The Bucs win, as they should.

Buccaneers win 24-16

Las Vegas @ Washington, 1:00 PM

The Washington Commanders lost in Week 2 and dropped to 1-1 on the season, and the Las Vegas Raiders play in one of the two Monday Night Football games after their solid win over the New England Patriots in Week 1. I would take the Commanders here, but I see how the Raiders can hang around.

If nothing else, Geno Smith can throw the heck out of the football when needed, but it’s important to remember that the Seahawks traded him for a third-round pick for a reason. All in all, Washington is the better team and should be able to come out of Week 3 with a victory.

But on a broader scale, can the Washington Commanders keep climbing and perhaps take the NFC East division in 2025? Games like this are ones that the team absolutely has to win if they hope to earn a top-4 seed and a home playoff game in the 2025 NFL Season.

However, Jayden Daniel's knee injury could keep him out of the lineup in Week 3...

Commanders win 24-20