2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 3 game

Sunday, September 21st

Denver @ Los Angeles (A), 4:05 PM

The Denver Broncos struggled against the Indianapolis Colts and lost in a heartbreaking fashion. Denver shot themselves in the foot one too many times and just could not overcome their errors. The LA Chargers are a well-coached team and will have played the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

Typically, divisional games are tight, and Denver played LA tight in both matchups in 2024, but they got swept. I will add, though, that the Broncos had a double-digit lead against LA in So-Fi in 2024, so that might be worth something

In 2024, the Broncos broke out and turned it on in Week 3, so maybe it’s going to be the same here? The Broncos might do just enough to earn a close win and improve to 2-1 on the season in what might be a huge turning point for the franchise in 2025.

Broncos win 23-20

Sunday, September 21st

New Orleans @ Seattle, 4:05 PM

The New Orleans Saints are 0-2 on the season and are predictably off to a bad start. Arguably having the worst roster and worst QB situation in the NFL, there aren't going to be many wins for the Saints in the 2025 NFL Season, and this game against the Seattle Seahawks is shaping up to be another tough loss, but this could be more of the blowout variety, unfortunately.

Spencer Rattler did toss three touchdowns against zero interceptions in Week 2, so that was absolutely a good sign, but the Seattle defense typically plays quite well at home and should take it to the Saints in Week 3.

First-year head coach Kellen Moore is going to have to wait another week for his first win with the Saints, and he may have to wait even longer for substantive success.

Seahawks win 30-16