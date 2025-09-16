2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 3 game

Sunday, September 21st

Dallas @ Chicago, 4:25 PM

Wow. It was a tale of two games for the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears in Week 2. The Cowboys got into a shootout with the New York Giants and won in overtime. Dak Prescott was flat-out excellent when it mattered the most, and Dallas is now 1-1 on the season.

However, the Bears got blown out by the NFC North rival Detroit Lions in the Ben Johnson homecoming game. The Bears now have way more questions than answers, and the Johnson era is off to a horrid start.

Shockingly, though, the Dallas Cowboys, despite all of their dysfunction, should be in a strong position to start the 2025 NFL Season off 2-1 with a win over the Bears, but the NFL is a crazy thing, and Chicago is definitely talented enough to beat Dallas at the line of scrimmage and eek out a win here.

I am actually going to take the Bears in a high-scoring game.

Bears win 30-28

Sunday, September 21st

Arizona @ San Francisco, 4:25 PM

The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers are both 2-0 on the season, and the Cardinals are trending toward being a frisky team this year. I do have reservations about the 49ers, as Brock Purdy is out for a few weeks, but Mac Jones is a capable backup and might still be a starting-caliber player.

Given that the Cardinals are a bit healthier, I am actually going to pick them, but in the same breath, I’m fully prepared to be wrong. The Niners’ defense is going to be aggressive. Robert Saleh is back as the DC, and his defenses are always in attack mode.

However, Arizona does enough to win a flat-out massive NFC West division title. Cardinals move to 3-0 on the season. On a side note, it is a bit wild that one of these teams are going to be 3-0 after Week 3 ends.

Cardinals win 21-17