2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 3 game

Sunday, September 21st

Kansas City @ New York (N), 8:20 PM

Folks, do the Kansas City Chiefs have a major problem on their hands? This team is now 0-2 for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era and simply do not have much going for them on either side of the ball.

The overall talent isn’t close to what it was, and the offense can’t get anything going. I would absolutely hit the panic button, but some might think I am overreacting a bit. The Chiefs are playing the New York Giants and their loaded defensive line.

The Giants’ DL is going to have Patrick Mahomes running for his life, and that might be enough to contain this offense. On the other side of the ball, Russell Wilson just threw for 450 passing yards and three touchdowns, so that side of the ball seems to be in a decent spot.

I am going to make a very bold prediction here and say that the Giants defeat the Chiefs and get to 1-2 on the season, but will send the Chiefs to an unprecedented 0-3 start.

Giants win 20-18

Monday, September 22nd

Detroit @ Baltimore, 8:15 PM

The final game of Week 3 promises to be a great one, as the Detroit Lions face the Baltimore Ravens in a massive treat for the NFL world. Both teams are 1-1 on the season and got back on track with blowout wins. On paper, Detroit and Baltimore are pretty evenly-matched, but the Ravens may have the advantage given they’re at home.

There has also been more change that has hit the Lions franchise this offseason with the departures of Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson. While Detroit can absolutely win this game, I would end up giving the nod to the Ravens. They’ve got the advantage at QB and with their coaching staff.

Ravens win 31-23