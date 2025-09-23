2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 4 game

Indianapolis Colts (3-0) @ Los Angeles Rams (2-1)

Sunday, September 28, 4:05 PM ET

The Los Angeles Rams are a blocked field goal away from being 3-0 to start the year, but the Philadelphia Eagles are a tough boss to get past.

They’ve got a chance to reset at home this week, and they’ll welcome a much more formidable opponent to Los Angeles with the Colts coming to town. The Colts are 3-0 so far this season with some insane offensive output, and head coach Shane Steichen is doing the best job we’ve seen in his Colts tenure with Daniel Jones running the offense.

Who would have thought?

Not only are the Colts getting outstanding production out of “Indiana” Jones, but they’ve got one of the most underrated superstars in the game in running back Jonathan Taylor. Taylor had three touchdowns this past week and has looked unstoppable at the start of this season.

The Los Angeles Rams have a top-tier defensive front and will be a great challenge for Jones and the Colts this week. Especially going on the road, this will be arguably the most difficult task yet for Steichen and the Colts, and the Rams are going to be out for blood after the bitter way they lost to the Eagles.

Vegas is showing some nice respect for what the Colts have done so far, because the Rams are just 3.5-point favorites at home early in the week. I think this is going to be a great game and it’s perfect to start off the late window. The Rams get back on track and the Colts get their first loss of the year.

Prediction: Rams win 31-27