2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 4 game

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) @ San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

Sunday, September 28, 4:05 PM ET

It’s revenge time for Mac Jones, although I’m not sure how significant that storyline really is heading into Week 4.

The San Francisco 49ers have got everything they could have possibly hoped out of their Mac Jones investment this offseason as the former first-round pick of the Patriots has had a couple of really strong performances in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

I guess you could say this is the fulfillment of prophecy from when Jones was a prospect coming in and the talk was all about the 49ers liking him over other talented quarterbacks in the 2021 class. Jones nearly put up 300 passing yards in the 49ers’ win over the Arizona Cardinals, including a clutch and perfectly placed ball to Ricky Pearsall deep downfield. He’s proven to be a great fit for Shanahan’s offense and the 49ers have been able to keep things going in the absence of starter Brock Purdy.

The Jaguars backed their way into a win in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, and have the difficult task now of going on the road and facing off against a 49ers defense that has been pretty stingy so far this year. The Jaguars’ defense has been strong in their own right, ranking 5th in the league in points allowed through three games.

This could end up being another low-scoring affair, and that seems to be what’s expected by the oddsmakers in Vegas. It’s not the lowest over-under projection of the week, but 46.5 total points is middle of the pack at best.

The 49ers are fair 3.5-point favorites at home this week, and I think Mac Jones pulls out a win against his old team. The 49ers might even be able to cover.

Prediction: 49ers win 24-20