2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 4 game

Baltimore Ravens (1-2) @ Kansas City Chiefs (1-2)

Sunday, September 28, 4:25 PM ET

The Kansas City Chiefs went on the road in Week 3 and got their first win of the season. And regardless of how bad the Giants end up being this season, that was a much-needed win for the Chiefs.

They’ve lost back-to-back games to start the year against the Chargers and Eagles, two undefeated opponents, and we finally saw their luck run out in one-score games. The win against the Giants wasn’t teach tape by any stretch, but in the NFL, a win is a win and can be the start of something.

The issue with the Chiefs right now, and even the Sunday Night Football broadcast crew pointed out, is it just isn’t the same team we’ve come to know. For years now, we’ve expected the Chiefs to be inevitable when it comes time for January football, and that may be the case, but it feels like that time has passed them by.

This game against the Ravens, one of the best games on the Week 4 slate, is going to be a major test for Kansas City, in front of their home fans, to prove that there’s still some life in that squad.

The Ravens are going to do everything in their power to get a win on the road and make sure the Chiefs have as many losses in the regular season as possible so that the AFC will flow through Baltimore, at least for what they can control. The Ravens already lost a tough matchup against the Bills on the road this season, now the Lions, and this will be another significant test. I think the Chiefs will make it hard on them, but they can get this win on the road in Week 4.

Prediction: Ravens win 27-24