2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 4 game

Chicago Bears (1-2) @ Las Vegas Raiders (1-2)

Sunday, September 28, 4:25 PM ET

The rough Week 4 slate of games continues with the Chicago Bears traveling to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a pretty brutal matchup for a 4:25 PM ET kickoff time.

But the Bears showed us our first real glimpse of the vision Ben Johnson has for his full buffet of offensive weapons with Caleb Williams getting back on track in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. Williams had four touchdown passes to four different receivers, and we saw rookies Luther Burden and Colston Loveland get their most significant action of the year thus far.

It’s been a tough start to the year for Chicago, but the win against the Cowboys could be the start of something, or at least a spark. The Bears are now traveling to Las Vegas to take on a Raiders defense that looks like it could be one of the worst in the league.

The Raiders just gave up 41 points to the Washington Commanders, who were using Marcus Mariota with Jayden Daniels out with an injury. It’s not looking great for Vegas, but they also have a chance to get back on track against a Bears team that looked downright awful in Week 2, allowing 52 points to the Lions.

Chicago is a slightly surprising underdog on the road this week, but the Raiders are only favored by 1.5 points. I’ll take the bait and buy what the Bears were selling in Week 3.

Prediction: Bears win 27-20