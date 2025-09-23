2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 4 game

Green Bay Packers (2-1) @ Dallas Cowboys (1-2)

Sunday, September 28, 8:20 PM ET

Now we’re talking.

The Green Bay Packers are fresh off of an extremely disappointing loss, although it’s entirely possible the Browns were a “trap game” for them with the Cowboys looming in Week 4.

The Packers and Cowboys came together for one of the biggest trades you will ever see, the Micah Parsons blockbuster right before the start of the 2025 season. This game obviously marks Parsons’s return to Dallas to face off against his old team, and that storyline is going to make this game one of the most-watched of the entire season.

The Packers desperately need to bounce back after their tough loss to the Browns, but so do the Cowboys. Dallas’s defense has been a sieve for the majority of the year, and their jobs aren’t getting any easier with the Packers coming to town.

You already know Parsons is going to be geeked up for this game, and the tough part for the Cowboys is that there’s really no ill will from any of the players going up against Parsons. They were all on his side in the whole saga.

That’s a big reason why the Packers are early 6.5-point favorites going on the road, but you can’t count out Dak Prescott just yet. Although the Cowboys had a bit of a clunker in Week 3, Prescott can go toe-to-toe with any quarterback in the NFL. I think this is going to be a close one, but do we expect anything other than Micah Parsons sealing the win for the Packers somehow? The script writes itself here.

Prediction: Packers win 31-27