2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 4 game

New York Jets (1-2) @ Miami Dolphins (0-3)

Monday, September 29, 7:15 PM ET

It’s not going to be the most significant storyline of the week, but this might be the Miami Dolphins’s best chance yet to get off the schnide and get their first win of the season.

The Dolphins aren’t going to go into the month of October with an 0-4 record, are they? Nobody is going to have Miami in their survivor pools this week, but maybe they should. Desperation can bring out the best in teams.

We saw the Dolphins bring a strong effort early in their road game against the Bills this past week, but another bad interception from Tua Tagovailoa sealed their fate. A loss at home against the Jets would also likely seal the fate of head coach Mike McDaniel, whose seat you can feel heating up no matter where you are in the world.

The Dolphins are under so much pressure in this one, and the Jets are going to have to deal with them having extended rest.

We saw the Jets give a valiant effort in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but ultimately, the defense collapsed against Baker Mayfield and the Bucs' offense. The Jets are allowing 31 points per game so far this season defensively, so if the Dolphins can’t put something together against them now, I don’t know what’s going to fix it.

In the first of a Monday night doubleheader, the Dolphins – who are only 2.5-point favorites at home – get their first win of the season. And it might be a close one.

Prediction: Dolphins win 30-26