2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 4 game

Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) @ Denver Broncos (1-2)

Monday, September 29, 8:15 PM ET

The Denver Broncos return home after a two-game road trip that saw devastating losses you almost wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy.

The Broncos were called for a leverage penalty against the Indianapolis Colts, giving them a second chance at a game-winning field goal attempt, which they obviously made. The next game, they saw a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter evaporate as Justin Herbert and the Chargers stormed back to win on a game-ending field goal.

The Broncos have not trailed for a single second in the fourth quarter this season despite losing their last two games. Think about that for a second.

Sean Payton has an angry mob of fans he’ll be returning home to this week, but the Broncos might be getting a bit of a “gimme” on Monday night. They welcome Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals to town, and the Bengals are coming off of an absolutely brutal loss against the Vikings in Week 3.

Browning has been a turnover machine since taking over for the injured Joe Burrow, and while this game was initially billed as a fun rematch of one of the most exciting games last season, it could end up being damage control for the Denver Broncos.

You obviously can’t count out any NFL team, but if the Broncos’ pass rush can get to Browning early and often in this one, the Broncos should be able to close out the month of September and Week 4 of the NFL season on a high note. Denver is favored at home by 7.5 points in this one, and they’ll need a bounce-back game from Bo Nix and the offense in the worst way.

Prediction: Broncos win 31-15