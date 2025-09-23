2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 4 game

Minnesota Vikings (2-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1)

Sunday, September 28, 9:30 AM ET

**NFL International series, game being played in Dublin, Ireland

The first overseas international game of the 2025 NFL regular season is kind of a lame one, let’s be honest.

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-1 to start the season, and as underwhelming as he’s been in the past two games (following his rush of adrenaline against the Jets), Rodgers has kind of been exactly what the Steelers needed.

He has stabilized the quarterback position after the rollercoaster that was Russell Wilson last year. While Rodgers might not be nearly the dynamic threat to all levels of the field he once was, he’s still accurate and smart. The Steelers’ defense finally stepped up in Week 3, albeit against a young quarterback and offense trying to figure things out.

They’ll have a chance to dominate once again this week now that there’s film out there of Carson Wentz operating the Kevin O’Connell offense. But there’s only so much NFL teams can do against the magic of Kevin O’Connell, the great QB whisperer. It’s not surprising that the Vikings are opening this game as 2.5-point favorites, but this has the potential of being an extremely low-scoring affair.

In fact, I would be surprised if we got anything but a defensive battle here. Which quarterback can make fewer mistakes? I don’t know how you can go with Wentz over Aaron Rodgers at this point, but this game feels like a true coin flip.

Prediction: Steelers win 22-20