2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 4 game

Cleveland Browns (1-2) @ Detroit Lions (2-1)

Sunday, September 28, 1:00 PM ET

The Cleveland Browns are exactly the reason why we warn all of you every single week: Any given Sunday…

The Browns managed to beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday even with the Packers on a little bit of extra rest. That Cleveland defense is no joke, but they are going to have to be on point to be able to beat a tough Detroit Lions team in Week 4.

They certainly have the pass rush up front to get the job done, and Cleveland’s defensive performance to start this season shouldn’t be taken lightly. Nor should their ability to run the ball, which we’ve seen take huge strides forward with the return of Quinshon Judkins, their star second-round pick out of Ohio State.

The early line has the Browns as rough 8.5-point underdogs going on the road to face off against the Lions, and honestly, you kind of understand it. The Lions are one of the best offensive units in the league, but as we saw against the Green Bay Packers back in Week 1, they’re not immune from putting up a complete dud, either.

The Browns have inspired me a little bit, but not enough for them to go on the road and beat a Detroit team with this much talent. They might be able to keep it close even for three quarters, but I’m still going with the Lions as the winner in this one.

When it comes to the Browns being able to cover as 8.5-point underdogs? That might be a different story.

Prediction: Lions win 27-16