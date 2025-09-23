2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 4 game

Los Angeles Chargers (3-0) @ New York Giants (0-3)

Sunday, September 28, 1:00 PM ET

The cries of New York Giants fans to see Jaxson Dart take over the starting quarterback job are growing louder by the week. The pressure is mounting on Russell Wilson, whose NFL career as a starting QB seems to be hanging in the balance.

In two of the first three weeks of the 2025 season, the Giants have posted absolute clunkers offensively, scoring six points in Week 1 and just nine points in Week 3. It’s going to be a tough pill to swallow, but if they struggle (as predicted) against the Chargers, this could be the week we officially see them move on from Russ and get the Dart era underway.

The Giants have pieces in place on both sides of the ball. They have a dynamic defensive front. They have some nice playmakers in the secondary. They have offensive weapons and guys out there who are able to make plays. The timing seems right for Dart to get his chance.

The Los Angeles Chargers present arguably the Giants’ toughest task yet, but the Chargers also just ran a gauntlet playing every single one of their AFC West opponents to start the season. Mentally and physically, those matchups are always draining, and nobody in the NFL is going to win all 17 regular season games.

Going on the road to face East Coast teams in the early window is always tough for West Coast teams. If you’ve heard me say that once, you’ll hear me say it a hundred times. This is a trap game for the Chargers, who are 5.5-point favorites going in. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Giants pull off an upset, but I’m not going out on that limb just yet.

Prediction: Chargers win 24-21