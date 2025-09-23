2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 4 game

Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-0)

Sunday, September 28, 1:00 PM ET

Alright, that’s more like it. We’ve finally got a really good matchup and it’s the second straight week in which the Philadelphia Eagles are playing arguably the best game of the week in the 1:00 PM window.

I guess the NFL couldn’t get all eyes on them every week, but after winning the Super Bowl, you would think potential playoff previews would, at the very least, be in the 4:00 window.

Alas, here we have the Eagles going on the road to face off against the Cardiac Bucs, who have accurately embodied the spirit of Captain Jack Sparrow all season. The Bucs have been on the cusp of losses in each of their first three games, but so far, their opponents have walked away remembering the day they “almost caught the Bucs”.

Enough of the Pirates of the Caribbean puns. This is serious business.

The Bucs are three-point underdogs at home for this game against the Eagles, which feels like a pretty good projection this early in the week. The Eagles have found a variety of ways to get to 3-0 this season with wins against the Cowboys, Chiefs, and Rams. They’ve faced a tough slate to start the year, and obviously, it’s not getting any easier here.

It’ll be interesting to see how Baker Mayfield and the Bucs’ passing attack can do against an Eagles defense that has been so stingy all season long. The Bucs have the playmakers to go toe-to-toe with the Eagles and this could be a great playoff preview. I might be higher on the Bucs than most, but I think they can pull off the upset at home and cover.

Prediction: Buccaneers win 26-23