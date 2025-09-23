2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 4 game

Tennessee Titans (0-3) @ Houston Texans (0-3)

Sunday, September 28, 1:00 PM ET

We mercifully close out the early slate of games with a matchup between the not-shockingly 0-3 Tennessee Titans and the shockingly 0-3 Houston Texans.

This battle between winless teams in the AFC South seems like the clear “get right” game for Houston, while it looks like it’ll be another rough week ahead for Cam Ward and the Titans.

Houston’s 0-3 start is shocking due to the fact that this team has looked like one of the top up-and-coming teams in the entire league in the not-so-distant past, but they were also a huge disappointment for the majority of last season before a big playoff win against the Chargers.

CJ Stroud appears to have hit a proverbial wall. The Texans have the literal worst offense in the league so far this season, averaging under 13 points per game. Honestly, this might be a chance for Cam Ward to go on the road against a divisional opponent and make a statement.

It’s pretty staggering that the Texans are 7.5-point favorites at home when they have proven absolutely nothing this year, but going up against a struggling outfit like the Texans, you kind of get it. At the same time, we’ve seen more from the Tennessee offense in a limited sample this year. The biggest reason why you can’t just buy the Titans as an upset candidate this week is the fact that they are so undisciplined under Brian Callahan, and they’re 31st in the league in points allowed.

Again, this feels like a get-right week for the Texans. And if they can’t get right against the Titans, we’ll have to start having some really uncomfortable conversations.

Prediction: Texans win 22-18