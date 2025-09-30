2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 5 game

Detroit Lions (3-1) @ Cincinnati Bengals (2-2)

Sunday, October 5th, 4:25 PM ET

The Detroit Lions seem to be up to their old ways thus far in the 2025 NFL Season. They have ridden strong defensive performances and prolific offensive outputs to a 3-1 start thus far. They have now won three games in a row after a very ugly loss in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, and it does seem like the Lions have begun proving many of the doubters wrong.

In the offseason, the Lions lost both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson to head coaching jobs, but it really does not feel like it through the first four weeks. All of a sudden, Detroit is staring at a 4-1 start here in 2025.

The Bengals are coming off of their second loss in a row and dropped a game to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football to close out Week 4, so the Bengals are on a shorter week. Cincy’s QB, Jake Browning, simply isn’t going to go toe-to-toe with Jared Goff, one of the best pure passers in the NFL. The Bengals’ defense is again bad, and the offensive line continues to be a sore spot. Furthermore, with Joe Burrow not in the lineup, the Bengals’ weaknesses are magnified more than ever.

The Lions should get out to an early lead and be able to score a ton of points - they can hurt opponents from a plethora of different angles and are also good enough on defense to hang with the best teams in the NFL. Unless this is a trap game that I simply do not see coming, the Lions are going to win by multiple scores and continue to hang atop the NFC. Lions by 18 points in this prediction.

Prediction: Lions win 38-20