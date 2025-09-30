2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 5 game

Washington Commanders (2-2) @ Los Angeles Chargers (3-1)

Sunday, October 5th, 4:25 PM ET

All of a sudden, the Los Angeles Chargers do not feel like the slam dunk they were just one week ago. The Chargers saw Joe Alt go down in their brutal Week 4 loss against the New York Giants, and if Alt is set to miss some time, which feels likely, the Chargers will have lost what was the best tackle duo in the NFL.

Furthermore, the roster itself isn’t necessarily loaded with talent, and QB Justin Herbert has thrown three interceptions across the last two games, so he’s not playing all that well, either. Unless LA can flip the script a bit and get back on track, I believe more people will continue to doubt if the team has what it takes to win the AFC West.

The Washington Commanders come to town, and if Jayden Daniels plays in this game, the Commanders should be able to win this one. Washington lost a dramatic game in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons, but it was backup Marcus Mariota in for that game.

Simply put, I believe Daniels is the deciding factor here. If he plays, the Commanders win, if he does not, it’s going to be hard to see how they come out victorious.

Washington does have some players along the defensive line who should be able to expose the all of a sudden weak Chargers’ offensive line. Let’s take the Commanders in this one, but it’ll be another close game. Both teams end up 3-2 if this prediction ends up coming true.

Washington getting Jayden Daniels back for this game would be huge, as they have to begin stacking wins to keep up with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East thus far in the 2025 season.

Prediction: Commanders win 23-21