2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 5 game

Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1)

Monday, October 6th, 8:15 PM ET

This game.

Did we expect the Jacksonville Jaguars to have a better record than the Kansas City Chiefs coming into this game? The Jaguars have not been all that special on offense, but the run game has come alive, and the defense has simply been outstanding. That unit is creating splash plays left and right, and it seems like Liam Coen’s vision is already coming into view just four weeks into the 2025 NFL Season.

The Jags went into San Francisco and beat the 49ers, so that is definitely a quality win. As of right now, why can’t the Jags win the AFC South? They did win the division back in 2022, and many of the players from that season are still with the team.

Overall, the franchise seems to have hit the nail on the head with Liam Coen and his staff, but they could really continue to silence critics with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that just blew out the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.

On paper, the Chiefs might have the edge, but they did begin the year 0-2 for a reason. There isn’t a lot of special on this roster, and the Jaguars being the more explosive team could benefit them here.

I am not 100% sold on the Chiefs just figuring it out simply because they are the Chiefs, and we have to also be open to the idea that the Jaguars are simply a darn good football team. I am going to go out on a huge limb here and perhaps make my biggest prediction here in Week 5. Jacksonville wins by one point on a late field goal, dropping the Chiefs to 2-3 on the season but improving to 4-1 themselves.

Prediction: Jaguars win 23-22