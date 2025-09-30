2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 5 game

Minnesota Vikings (2-2) @ Cleveland Browns (1-3)

Sunday, October 5th, 9:30 AM ET (Game played in London)

The Minnesota Vikings will play their second international game in a row and face off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL Season. It’s going to be a London game and a great chance for the Vikings to get back on track after an ugly loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin in Week 4.

Carson Wentz is likely again starting for the Vikings unless something changes, and while Wentz isn’t special, he’s capable. Wentz didn’t play all that well in Week 4, but the Vikings were very much in the game, but there is a reason why the veteran QB has not been able to latch onto a team since being traded by the Philadelphia Eagles several seasons ago. With Kevin O'Connell as the head coach, though, the Vikings will always be fielding a competent QB situation.

The Cleveland Browns are coming into this game having lost in blowout fashion to the Detroit Lions, and the Browns are simply not going to amount to much in the 2025 NFL Season. I would not be shocked to see a QB change during this game if Joe Flacco again starts off on the wrong foot.

Cleveland is clearly building toward the 2026 NFL Season, as they have two first-round draft picks next April. Minnesota does have an interesting QB situation of their own to figure out, as if they win this game, which is likely, will they rush to get JJ McCarthy back into the starting lineup?

This is something to keep an eye out for. It’s going to be close, but the Vikings close it out and get to 3-2, keeping themselves in the mix in the NFC North.

Prediction: Vikings win 17-14