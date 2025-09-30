2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 5 game

Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) @ Indianapolis Colts (3-1)

Sunday, October 5th, 1:00 PM ET

This is not going to be a kind matchup for the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that lined up to potentially kick a game-winning field goal, but it was blocked, and with that, the Raiders lost their third game in a row and dropped to 1-3 on the season after a solid 1-0 start.

QB Geno Smith has been horrific this year, throwing seven interceptions in his first four games, which is just mind-bogglingly awful. The Raiders have a bad defense and don’t really have many good players outside of a small handful on either side of the ball.

It’s trending toward being another lost year for the franchise, but many of us saw that coming. They are in Indianapolis to face the 3-1 Colts, a team that lost a sloppy game against the Los Angeles Rams, and it really felt like the Colts’ first legitimate test of the 2025 NFL Season, and them playing poorly against a good opponent does tell us a lot about this team.

However, the Raiders aren’t much of a challenge at home, but they have proven to be able to move the ball down the field at times, and seeing as the Colts’ defense has been shaky this year, we could be seeing a shootout here in Week 5, but I would give the QB and head coaching edge to the Colts, and this game being at home is going to also tilt the contest in the team’s favor.

Indy wins this one by a touchdown and are able to rebound and continue their unlikely season, improving to 4-1 on the season. The Colts get a 'get right game' at the right time after their first loss of the season.

Prediction: Colts win 31-24