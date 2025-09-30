2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 5 game

Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1) @ New York Jets

Sunday, October 5th, 1:00 PM ET

The Dallas Cowboys, as everyone expected, tied in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers, but if you think about it, a tie is actually not something to scoff at. The Packers have largely been seen as a legitimate contender this year, and they’ve now not won for two weeks in a row.

The Cowboys have had no issues moving the ball this year - this offense is able to gain yards at will, and Dak Prescott has always been an efficient QB. Free agent signing Javonte Williams has also been very efficient and seems to have fixed their run game issues.

Overall, if Dallas can somehow figure out how to get a bit more stout on defense, they could turn into something. However, the Cowboys can get in the win column against the New York Jets, a bad football team.

The Cowboys will go into this game with the head coaching advantage and the QB advantage, and that is simply sometimes all a team needs to sway the game in their favor.

Both Dallas and New York are likely not sniffing the playoffs this year, but this could be a fun, tight game when it’s all said and done. I like the Cowboys to earn their second win of the season and narrowly beat the Jets by one point.

The New York Jets, on the other hand, are a total non-factor in the 2025 NFL Season and have major issues to try and figure out going forward. This team needs a franchise QB in the worst way and should end up picking very high in the 2026 NFL Draft, a class that might honestly be deeper at the position. It's going to be another long year for the Jets.

Prediction: Cowboys win 24-23