2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 5 game

Denver Broncos (2-2) @ Philadelphia Eagles (4-0)

Sunday, October 5th, 1:00 PM ET

The Denver Broncos beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football and get to a solid 2-2 record before embarking on their October and November games. What does stick out to me is that Sean Payton historically wins about 70% of his games across these two months, so the Broncos are likely primed to go on a bit of a run here.

They did win three games in a row after an 0-2 start in 2024, and they also had a separate winning streak of four games as well last year. The Broncos will bring a stingy defense that excels at getting to the QB.

Bo Nix and the offense may also hit their stride more as the season goes on. As for the Eagles, this team won yet another close game, this time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and I have to be honest, here, I am getting 2023 Eagles’ vibes from this year’s team. They have not played a complete game from top to bottom in any week this year and have won their four games by a total of 20 points, so they are winning by close margins.

In Week 3, for example, they needed a walk-off blocked field goal to beat the Rams, but that was after mounting an insane second half comeback. They were trending toward being blown out in that contest. Heck, even the Bucs mounted a comeback, so Philly had to button up as the season went on.

I say all of this to say that the Eagles are again winning by close margins and are due for a bit of a letdown game. They won’t keep winning games like this and have gone back and forth with their air travel each week. Give me the Broncos by a couple of points.

Prediction: Broncos win 23-21