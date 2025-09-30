2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 5 game

Miami Dolphins (1-3) @ Carolina Panthers (1-3)

Sunday, October 5th, 1:00 PM ET

After a win on Monday Night Football in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, the team temporarily gets itself on track and could end up winning two games in a row, as they are in Carolina in Week 5 and face off against the Panthers, one of the three-worst teams in the NFL.

If nothing else, Tua Tagovailoa can throw the ball all over the place when he’s healthy, but he’s really not more than ‘good’ at this point. To be fair to the veteran QB, though, he’s never finished a season with a losing record in his NFL career, and that has to be good for something.

The Panthers blew out the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 but then proceeded to get blown out by the New England Patriots in Week 4, so this team is all over the place. At the end of the day, Bryce Young is the unfortunate deciding factor here. He is far from a franchise QB and just not someone the Panthers can keep trotting out there.

He is again outmatched by his peer at the position, and the Panthers are going to continue losing games. At some point, they have to pull the plug on the Bryce Young era and begin trying to figure out who could take his place for the long-term.

Miami’s defense is going to allow Carolina to hang in the game, but I would trust the Dolphins to find a way to close it out, winning their second game in a row. However, this might end up being a whole lot of nothing for the Dolphins, as them potentially winning two games in a row against two bad teams doesn't really change the harsh truth of their situation.

Prediction: Dolphins win 31-24