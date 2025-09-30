2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 5 game

Houston Texans (1-3) @ Baltimore Ravens (1-3)

Sunday, October 5th, 1:00 PM ET

In a battle of 1-3 teams, one of these teams will drop to 1-4 on the season, and both are reeling. The Texans did shut out the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, but that really isn’t much of an accomplishment if we’re being honest. Despite the huge win, the Texans still have massive issues along their offensive line, and CJ Stroud just can’t find much consistency.

With the Colts and Jags both currently 3-1 approaching Week 5, the Texans could risk falling a whopping four games behind one or both of those teams if they win this upcoming week, and you get the sense that a 1-4 start is going to pretty much end things before we even get to the halfway point of 2025.

On the other side of things, the Baltimore Ravens are in a similar spot - they just got blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs and now have even bigger questions on the defensive side of the ball. Their defense has been among the worst in the NFL, and it doesn’t seem like they’re going to find any answer on that side of the ball anytime soon.

The Ravens get this game at home and do have the better team, but I truly do not feel good about either team at the moment. With the way things are trending this year, it would not shock me if both ended up missing the playoffs.

After each team won the division in 2024 and earned a top-4 playoff seed, we could see both regress and fall out of the playoffs entirely, which just goes to show you how much parity and competitiveness there is in today’s NFL.

The Baltimore Ravens are going to win this game, but it’s going to be close. The Ravens improve to 2-3 on the season and keep their hopes alive, but the Texans drop to 1-4 in our prediction and could see their season disappear.

Prediction: Ravens win 28-27