2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 6 game

Tennessee Titans (1-4) @ Las Vegas Raiders (1-4)

Sunday, October 12, 4:05 PM ET

If you ordered the Toilet Bowl in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season, your delivery driver is scheduled to arrive on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 PM ET.

The Tennessee Titans have been one of the worst-coached teams in the weekend, and the only reason they were able to win in Week 5 against the Cardinals was thanks to a comedy of errors and weird plays that took place. Let’s not completely diminish the job that was done by #1 overall pick Cam Ward, however, who led his team from down two points late to get a much-needed first win.

The Titans, however, have been horrendous most of the year. They’ve been bad situationally, the offense has had no rhythm to it, and they’ve been terrible with committing so many penalties.

The Raiders haven’t been much better, quite frankly, and I’m wondering when more people are going to start talking about it. On paper, the hiring of head coach Pete Carroll this offseason looked like a massive upgrade. On paper, the trade to acquire Geno Smith looked like a massive upgrade.

Now, it’s looking more and more like the Raiders wasted their time (and money) on short term “solutions” that haven’t worked out in the slightest.

This is a chance for the Raiders to get right against a poor opponent, playing at home, but picking on the Titans isn’t going to fix what’s wrong with the Raiders right now. Vegas is a 5.5-point home favorite in this one and I’m sure they’ll figure out a way to win. But they may not cover…

Prediction: Raiders win 24-20