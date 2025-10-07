2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 6 game

San Francisco 49ers (4-1) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1)

Sunday, October 12, 4:25 PM ET

Considering how many injuries the San Francisco 49ers have dealt with this season, and also considering how many players they lost in the 2025 offseason, you’ve really got to tip your cap to head coach Kyle Shanahan and his staff for this team’s 4-1 start.

I don’t think there’s a more surprisingly good team in the NFL this year than the 49ers, and I mean that with all due respect to the 49ers as well as teams like the Colts. The 49ers should not be in this position, but here we are.

Against the Los Angeles Rams, we saw Mac Jones playing at a level that has to have teams like the Bengals and Ravens feeling foolish for not taking a bigger swing at the backup quarterback position. The 49ers have learned the hard way in recent years that you’re only as good as your backup over the long haul of a season, and Jones has answered the call admirably.

The 49ers’ magical run to start the year is going to be put to test by the Cardiac Bucs, the most clutch team in the NFL right now. Although the Buccaneers aren’t undefeated at this point, this is a team that has thrived in clutch situations, especially offensively.

Baker Mayfield is playing some of the best football of any quarterback in the league, and has cut down significantly on the interceptions from a season ago. He’s got the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite in Emeka Egbuka playing like a veteran and looking like a young Justin Jefferson out there.

This game will come down to whoever has the ball last, just like almost every Bucs game so far this year.

Prediction: Buccaneers win 31-29