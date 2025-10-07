2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 6 game

Detroit Lions (4-1) @ Kansas City Chiefs (2-3)

Sunday, October 12, 8:20 PM ET

The Detroit Lions are just steamrolling people right now offensively, and I would say there’s no end in sight, but you never know what’s going to happen when teams travel to Arrowhead to play the Chiefs.

The Lions have proven in the past that they can go into a hostile environment like this and get a win, and in fact, they’ve already done it this year. Detroit’s road win against the Baltimore Ravens, even with the Ravens struggling this season, is one of the most impressive overall wins so far this season.

Detroit has everything going right now offensively and they’re getting even more contributions than we have seen in the past with rookie Isaac TeSlaa adding another layer to what they do each week.

This is going to be a brutal test at home for the Kansas City Chiefs, but are we really expecting the Chiefs to just lay flat against the Lions? Absolutely not. Early in the week, the Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites at home against the Lions, a huge sign of respect after the Chiefs got a blowout win of their own against the Baltimore Ravens.

The issue any team going up against the Lions is facing right now is that they’re pretty much just picking their poison. If you want to sell out against the run, Jared Goff will pick you apart through the air. If you get too aggressive, the Lions will just run right by you.

They have so many ways to beat you right now, and after a bit of a rough performance in Week 1, this Detroit team is absolutely rolling right now. On the opposite side of things, the Chiefs are absolutely reeling. They will have to dig deep to avoid starting the year 2-4.

Prediction: Lions win 31-27