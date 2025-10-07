2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 6 game

Buffalo Bills (4-1) @ Atlanta Falcons (2-2)

Monday, October 13, 7:15 PM ET

Entering Sunday night action, the Buffalo Bills were the lone remaining undefeated team still in the NFL after the Eagles dropped one at home to the Denver Broncos.

And, well, we saw how that went.

The Bills got a little bit humbled in Week 4 by the New Orleans Saints, who simply couldn’t make enough plays to beat Buffalo even though they played them really well. Then in Week 5, the combination of Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs made it happen.

The Buffalo Bills’ defense is going to be under the microscope in a big way on Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons, who should be well-rested when they host Buffalo for a primetime matchup. This is going to be a really fun opportunity for young quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the plethora of skill players the Falcons have on their roster, but will it be enough to upset the Bills?

Buffalo is going to be playing ticked off coming off of a loss, and it’s just difficult to see that team losing two games in a row. Even with Buffalo’s defensive struggles this season, and even with the Falcons getting the bye week to rest and prepare, the Bills are still 4.5-point favorites on the road in this one.

The Falcons are capable of winning a shootout with Buffalo, but is the Atlanta defense going to be up to the task? The Bills haven’t turned the ball over much since the start of last season, but the Patriots might have exposed something. I still feel like Buffalo is winning here, but the Falcons could make it interesting if they take care of the football.

Prediction: Bills win 28-23