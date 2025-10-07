2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 6 game

Chicago Bears (2-2) @ Washington Commanders (3-2)

Monday, October 13, 8:15 PM ET

For the Monday nightcap, we are all going to get treated to another matchup between young star quarterback prospects. The Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams have won two straight games and are coming off of a bye week. They have built a little bit of momentum, including getting a signature win with a big-time offensive performance a few weeks back against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Washington Commanders just welcomed Jayden Daniels back this past week, and what a welcome it was. Daniels and the Commanders went into Los Angeles and crushed the Chargers, with Daniels looking like he hadn’t missed a single beat.

This is going to be a tough road test for the Bears, coming out of a bye week, but you can’t help but like the idea of Ben Johnson having some extra time to prepare.

The preparation of Johnson combined with the playmaking ability of Jayden Daniels could make for a really fun back-and-forth game on Monday night, and I think this could be one of the most entertaining games of the week.

The Commanders are favored by 3.5 points at home, and a tight game feels right here. But the over-under for this matchup is set at 50.5 points, which means the oddsmakers are expecting the same thing as me: A shootout.

Prediction: Commanders win 34-28