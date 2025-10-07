2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 6 game

Denver Broncos (3-2) @ New York Jets (0-5)

Sunday, October 12, 9:30 AM ET (Game played in London)

The Denver Broncos and New York Jets are the NFL’s next showcase in the International series, and this might not be the best matchup that football fans in the UK could have asked for at this point.

The New York Jets have been arguably the worst team in the NFL this year, although that’s not entirely unexpected. Through the first five games of the season, the Jets have yet to turn the ball over a single time. Justin Fields has been horrible (and hurt briefly), and we could be looking at a team destined for a fire sale at the NFL trade deadline.

With that in mind, the Jets might try to rain on the Denver Broncos’ parade after the Broncos’ hard-fought comeback win against the Philadelphia Eagles. Denver showed outstanding resolve on the road against the reigning Super Bowl champs, coming back from down 17-3 with 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Will that win against the Eagles be a launching-off point for the Broncos, or are they going to have a bit of a hangover/letdown this week?

The oddsmakers are in favor of a Broncos blowout win this week, understandably. Denver has one of the best pass-rush units in the NFL and they’ve run the ball extremely well this season. I’m not banking on the Jets’ winless start to the season ending in London.

Prediction: Broncos win 27-16