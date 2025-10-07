2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 6 game

Arizona Cardinals (2-3) @ Indianapolis Colts (4-1)

Sunday, October 12, 1:00 PM ET

I wonder if we’re going to get a jersey swap this week between Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Cardinals running back Emari Demarcado. Those two guys can relate to each other’s pain.

And ironically, two former Eagles coordinators have experienced the heartbreak of losing games in the last calendar year largely due to the fact that their running backs decided to drop the ball before they crossed the goal line. Those running backs undoubtedly added a couple of additional gray hairs to their head coaches' beards.

Oh that’s right, there’s a game to be played here. The Indianapolis Colts have to be overwhelming favorites at home in this matchup of former Philly coaches. As much as we wanted to buy the Cardinals as a surprise contender in the NFC West this season, it just looks like that team is a step-and-a-half behind everyone else in the division, even the injury-plagued 49ers.

They now have a brutal task of stopping the Colts’ offense, which has been outstanding all season, and is coming off of another dominant performance. The oddsmakers only have Indianapolis as a 5.5-point favorite in this game, and I’m guessing the Colts will cover rather easily at home.

Prediction: Colts win 33-23