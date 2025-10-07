2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 6 game

Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) @ Miami Dolphins (1-4)

Sunday, October 12, 1:00 PM ET

Don’t look now, but the Los Angeles Chargers are kind of reeling a little bit. After starting the season 3-0 against AFC West opponents, the Chargers have now lost back-to-back games against NFC East teams, and are looking to get back on track in Week 6 against the Miami Dolphins.

And I will say what I have said a million times over in these weekly NFL picks and score predictions: It’s tough for West Coast teams to travel to the East Coast and get wins in the early window.

Does that mean it’s going to be a guaranteed loss for the Chargers? Not by any means is that the case, but the Dolphins have a little extra intangible going in their favor, perhaps. The Chargers have had a wide variety of crucial injuries the past few weeks, and Justin Herbert has struggled a little bit as a result.

As bad as the Dolphins have been this year, they have desperation on their side on top of everything else, and just had a complete defensive debacle against the Panthers this past week. You know that Miami defense is going to be eager to prove itself after that dismal second half.

The Chargers are favored in this game by 4.5 points on the road, and that feels like a pretty good starting number. I’m in more of a toss-up mode in my mind approaching this game, because the Chargers have played so well at times this season, and have been really rough at others. I don’t hate the Dolphins for a little upset here.

Prediction: Dolphins win 26-24