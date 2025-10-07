2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 6 game

Seattle Seahawks (3-2) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1)

Sunday, October 12, 1:00 PM ET

The Seattle Seahawks just played in arguably the best game of the week not only in terms of the quality of entertainment, but the quality of each team’s uniforms. Seattle and Tampa Bay took each other on wearing throwback uniforms, and it was as glorious as you would imagine.

With that in mind, the Seahawks also can’t help but feel like they let one get away after Sam Darnold and the offense scored five touchdowns on five straight possessions at one point against the Bucs, but they simply couldn’t stop Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay from getting into the end zone.

An interception from Darnold at the worst possible time paved the way for the Bucs to take Seattle down on their home field, and now Seattle goes out to Jacksonville to take on a Jaguars team that has been pretty tough defensively so far this season.

And once again, West Coast teams traveling east tend to struggle in the early time slot. The Jaguars are getting the Seahawks on a short week since they just played the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

The early line has the Jaguars as a 1.5-point favorite at home in this game, which isn't a shocker even considering how solid the Jaguars have been this year. Seattle’s offense has been borderline unstoppable since Week 1, so this will be a great test at home for the revamped Jags, especially after their statement win on Monday night against the Chiefs.

I could go either way on this one, but I'll take the Seahawks early. Ask me again tomorrow.

Prediction: Seahawks win 27-24