2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 9 game

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3) @ Las Vegas Raiders (2-5)

Sunday, November 2, 4:05 PM ET

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off of an embarrassing blowout across the pond in London at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams. In that particular game, they gave Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ offense a whopping eight first downs via penalty.

Since the Jaguars beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football a couple of weeks ago, they’ve only mustered 19 points and have looked like a bottom-feeder. It’s been bad enough that there are even rumors of the Jaguars looking at the idea of trading Brian Thomas Jr.

Do you think rookie GM James Gladstone is wishing he had his 1st-round pick back?

This game looms pretty large for the Jaguars, who are taking on a Raiders team coming off its bye week, but also coming off of a horrendous loss in which they were allowing the Chiefs to kneel with over three minutes left. It was unlike anything we’ve seen in the modern era of football.

The Jaguars should win this game, fairly handily at that. Even with a young head coach and a pretty young roster overall, they are just flat-out more talented than the Raiders. The one way this goes sideways for Jacksonville is if they can’t stop the run. They are three-point favorites on the road here and I think they find a way to get it done.

This could be an ugly game all-around.

Prediction: Jaguars win 23-16