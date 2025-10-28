2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 9 game

New Orleans Saints (1-7) @ Los Angeles Rams (5-2)

Sunday, November 2, 4:05 PM ET

Alright, we’ve mentioned a couple of games on the slate this week should be guaranteed wins for certain teams. The Chargers made the list, the Lions made the list, and now the Rams are making the list.

It’s going to be about not only getting the win, but making sure you come out of this game healthy if you’re the Rams. And for the New Orleans Saints, this could be the last time a lot of these teammates are together. You can almost feel the trades ascending from the depths of secrecy to the surface.

The Saints made a concerted effort to get both Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed 12 targets each in their loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. That could be them just involving their top guys, or maybe a little bit of a showcase.

Either way, they don’t have what it takes right now to beat the Rams, especially with the Rams coming off of a bye week. And speaking of trades, the Rams just added cornerback Roger McCreary from the Titans to address their most obvious roster weakness.

If this Rams team is healthy, and they should be coming off of their bye, they are one of the top teams in the entire NFL. Anything can happen any given Sunday in the NFL, but the Saints are not winning this game. The Rams are favored by 13.5 points, and even that doesn’t feel like it’s going to be a low enough bar to clear.

Prediction: Rams win 41-16