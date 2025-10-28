2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 9 game

Seattle Seahawks (5-2) @ Washington Commanders (3-5)

Sunday, November 2, 8:20 PM ET

For a good portion of the country, this could be a great bit of exposure to the Seattle Seahawks, who might be the most underrated team in the NFL right now. The Seahawks have caught a bit of fire over the first two months of the season. They got off to a rough start with a loss in Week 1, but since then, they’ve been one of the most consistently complementary teams in the NFL.

And Sam Darnold is playing at a high level without being tethered to Kevin O’Connell, which answered one of the biggest offseason questions facing both him and the Seahawks.

Seattle is traveling on the road to face off against the Washington Commanders, who are reeling a little bit at this point in the year. This is a tough draw for the Commanders after facing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 8, but it’s a chance for them to bounce back and get in the thick of the NFC Wild Card race again.

The question for the Commanders is going to be whether or not Jayden Daniels is healthy. And the follow-up to that is whether or not he’s able to play at the level we saw during his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign.

The Commanders were expected to be true contenders in the NFC this season, but they’ve struggled to keep their heads above water with injuries. This is not a good draw for a team trying to get back on track, and the West Coast team traveling East doesn’t apply in this scenario, because the game is being played at night.

Don’t ask me why it doesn’t matter, it’s just NFL science.

The Seahawks win this one, a game in which they are favored by 3.5 points on the road.

Prediction: Seahawks win 24-23