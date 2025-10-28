2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 9 game

Arizona Cardinals (2-5) @ Dallas Cowboys (3-4-1)

Monday, November 3, 8:15 PM ET

At this point in the season, you might look at a team like the Dallas Cowboys and think they’re a little difficult to figure out. This is a team that is 3-4-1, and has been one of the best offenses in the entire NFL all year.

With that in mind, the Cowboys have been a vastly different team at home this season compared to on the road. On the road this season, the Cowboys are averaging 24.4 points per game (still good), and even less (23) if you take out Joe Milton’s garbage time touchdown throw (a great throw, nonetheless) vs. Denver.

At home, the Cowboys have averaged 41.3 points per game. Even with the Arizona Cardinals coming off of their bye week this week, it’s hard to see the Cowboys dropping this one at home, coming off of a loss.

The Cowboys’ offense has been unstoppable when they are playing in Dallas and even though the Cardinals have made life tough on pretty much everyone they’ve played this season, they’ve struggled to close games.

We don’t have any proof at this point or reason to believe Arizona is going to be able to go into Dallas and slow down that offense, even with the Broncos putting a lot of good stuff out there on tape this past week. I think we see the Cowboys get on track with a little nostalgia involved. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling Cowboys games just feels right.

Prediction: Cowboys win 41-27