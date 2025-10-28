2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 9 game

Chicago Bears (4-3) @ Cincinnati Bengals (3-5)

Sunday, November 2, 1:00 PM ET

I don’t know that you can be gifted a better chance at getting right than what we’ve seen from the Bengals the past two weeks.

They won a shootout against the Steelers in what was shockingly one of the most entertaining games of the season so far, and they followed it up with another nail-biter against the winless New York Jets. Unfortunately for the Bengals, they couldn’t find a way to close that one out, even though they were firmly in control in the second half.

Joe Flacco has been solid for them since coming over in the trade from the Browns, but losing against the Jets was a back-breaker for this Bengals team. They now have to bounce back against a Chicago Bears defense that has been tough this year, but can the Bears outscore the Bengals?

We’ve seen the Bears’ offense play pretty well at times this season, but for the past couple of weeks, it’s been tough sledding for Caleb Williams. He hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass in a couple of weeks, and on top of it, he’s got a pair of interceptions and a pair of fumbles.

Vegas is expecting this to be a relatively high-scoring game with an initial over/under of 51.5 points, and the Bears are 2.5-point favorites on the road. If Joe Flacco takes care of the ball, I don’t know that Chicago has the offensive firepower to keep up. If Flacco is reckless with the ball, the Bears might be able to squeak out an ugly one.

Prediction: Bengals win 27-24