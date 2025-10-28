2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 9 game

Minnesota Vikings (3-4) @ Detroit Lions (5-2)

Sunday, November 2, 1:00 PM ET

Every week, there is at least one game on the schedule that just feels like a complete guarantee. When you look at every game on the slate for Week 9, this has got to be the most obvious shot to call from long distance.

The Detroit Lions are winning this game, sorry to break it to you this way Vikings fans.

We don’t have a crystal ball, but for this matchup, you don’t need one. The Lions are one of the best teams in the NFL and they’ve had an entire bye week to get ready for the matchup against their division rivals.

The talent discrepancy between the Vikings and Lions right now is more of a chasm than a crack. The Vikings have done so well under Kevin O’Connell, and you can never count out an NFL team on a given week, but do we really think the Carson Wentz-led Vikings are going to be able to beat the Detroit Lions?

Jared Goff has played some of the best football we’ve seen from him this season. The Lions have picked up steam since their disappointing Week 1 performance against the Packers. I would say it’s even a little bit shocking that Detroit is only an 8.5-point favorite at home this week.

With the additional time to get rested up for this game as well as prepare for attacking that Brian Flores defense, I don’t see any way this isn’t a foregone conclusion. But this is the NFL. Just when you think something is a foregone conclusion, the Vikings will come out of nowhere and blow the Lions out or something weird.

Prediction: Lions win 34-20