2025 NFL Picks, score predictions for every Week 9 game

Carolina Panthers (4-4) @ Green Bay Packers (5-1-1)

Sunday, November 2, 1:00 PM ET

After what we saw in Week 8, the Carolina Panthers desperately need Bryce Young back in the lineup. Even if he is in the lineup against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9, it might not matter.

Let’s talk for a second about the Andy Dalton experience for the Panthers in Week 8. It was the type of stuff you have nightmares about for weeks. It’s spooky season right now with Halloween on Friday, but you might not see anything scarier than Andy Dalton’s performance on Sunday.

From a long-tenured veteran and experienced player at the position, the game he played was simply unacceptable. It might be time for the Panthers to give him the old Cooper Rush treatment.

The idea of the Panthers coming into Green Bay and beating the Packers is already far-fetched, but at least Bryce Young being out there wold give them a fighting chance.

The Packers are one of the best and most well-rounded teams in the NFL right now. They got Christian Watson back this past week and he adds such a fun dynamic to their offense as a vertical threat. The real star of this Packers offense, however, is tight end Tucker Kraft. And NFL teams don’t really have answers for athletic options like that in the passing game.

Jordan Love is spreading the ball around really well, so Carolina is going to have to hope to get him off his game early and force a couple of turnovers. Even that might not be enough. At 12.5-point favorites, the Packers are not even the biggest favorites this week, believe it or not.

Prediction: Packers win 33-18